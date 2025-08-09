Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,797,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,353 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.38% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $170,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,704,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,311 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,531,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 11.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,487,000. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.1% in the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,322.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.12.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Stories

