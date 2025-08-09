Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,719.94. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Molina Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of MOH opened at $156.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.52. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12 month low of $151.95 and a 12 month high of $365.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.99.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $270.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Baird R W lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.55.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
