Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,719.94. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $156.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.52. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12 month low of $151.95 and a 12 month high of $365.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,229,000 after acquiring an additional 294,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $270.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Baird R W lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.55.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

