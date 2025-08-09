Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 98,398 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 863,273 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,398 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of eBay worth $58,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $723,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $5,712,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of eBay by 41.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 166,953 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 49,096 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of eBay by 19.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,618 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of eBay by 12.8% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 8,867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Arete Research raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,729,847.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $7,082,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 53,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,227.75. This trade represents a 58.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,104 shares of company stock worth $22,025,676. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of eBay stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $93.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day moving average of $71.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.55%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

