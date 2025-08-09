Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 51,746 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,746 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of AMETEK worth $71,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $181.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $198.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.09.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

