Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,581,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,595 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $72,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 1.7%

GLW opened at $65.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $849,826.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,117 shares in the company, valued at $800,692.56. The trade was a 51.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 35,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,933.48. This trade represents a 29.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,484 shares of company stock worth $13,189,084. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Corning and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.