Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,427 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of PDD worth $83,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in PDD during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 245.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDD in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of PDD in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays cut shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, China Renaissance reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.55.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $114.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.45. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $155.67.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.37 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $20.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

