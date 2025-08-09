Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Quanta Services worth $67,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $9,273,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $386.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $424.94.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $414.00 price objective (up previously from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $411.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Argus set a $375.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $432.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

