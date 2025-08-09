Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 46,393 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,393 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Nasdaq worth $55,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Nasdaq by 194.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1,509.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,022,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,680.45. This represents a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $812,173.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,742.55. This represents a 49.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,409 shares of company stock worth $2,887,839. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $96.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $97.47.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

