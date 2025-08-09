Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 886,371 Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,965,867 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 886,371 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $69,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

