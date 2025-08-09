Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 1,522 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.6% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after acquiring an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 25,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $304.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 114.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.90 and a 12 month high of $310.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.39%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.92.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $219,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,842.60. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

