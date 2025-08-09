Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $471,000 in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,027,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,139,000 after acquiring an additional 128,860 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,300,000 after acquiring an additional 193,028 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,229,000 after acquiring an additional 66,074 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth $43,019,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 652,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Shares of HWC opened at $58.25 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

