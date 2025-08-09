Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 255,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,021,107. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,374 shares of company stock worth $47,929,912. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $265.00 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.63 and a 12 month high of $277.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

