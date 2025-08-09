Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,064 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,064 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 820.0% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson set a $585.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.27.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE TYL opened at $593.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $576.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $513.52 and a 12 month high of $661.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 84.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.77, for a total value of $3,049,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,466.75. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Abigail Marshall Diaz-Pedrosa sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.60, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 247 shares in the company, valued at $141,679.20. This represents a 60.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,352 shares of company stock worth $14,655,376. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

