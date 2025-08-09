Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,165 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 274.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ross Stores by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,276,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $193,141,000 after acquiring an additional 377,554 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,516,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $145.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.63 and its 200 day moving average is $137.36. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

