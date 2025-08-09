Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,476 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,663,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,932,581,000 after purchasing an additional 64,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,429,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,574,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,157 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $1,191,344,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,583,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,039,259,000 after acquiring an additional 156,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,397,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $288.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $243.69 and a one year high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.