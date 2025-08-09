Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 1,756 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 7,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TECK. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 86.92, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.51%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0918 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

