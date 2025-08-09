Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14,795.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 769,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after acquiring an additional 764,637 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,545,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $475,714,000 after buying an additional 601,361 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,109,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,367,427,000 after buying an additional 483,918 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $43,944,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 602.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 364,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,946,000 after acquiring an additional 312,871 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (down from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $40,332.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,231.40. This represents a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,043,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,084,113.80. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,764. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $141.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.84. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.