Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 26,793 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.05% of B2Gold worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $3.60) on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of B2Gold to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

BTG opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.39.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

