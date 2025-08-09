Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank cut its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $974,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $259.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.40 and a 1-year high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,832.04. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,710. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

