Marquee Resources Limited (ASX:MQR) Insider Acquires A$46,666.67 in Stock

Marquee Resources Limited (ASX:MQR – Get Free Report) insider Charles Thomas acquired 6,666,667 shares of Marquee Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,666.67 ($30,501.09).
Marquee Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.96.
About Marquee Resources
