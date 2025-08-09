Marquee Resources Limited (ASX:MQR) Insider Acquires A$46,666.67 in Stock

Marquee Resources Limited (ASX:MQR – Get Free Report) insider Charles Thomas acquired 6,666,667 shares of Marquee Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,666.67 ($30,501.09).

Marquee Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.96.

About Marquee Resources

Marquee Resources Limited is involved in the mineral exploration activities in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interests in the Clayton Valley lithium project located in Nevada, the United States; the Redlings REE project located in Western Australia; and the Mt Clement project located in Western Australia.

