Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at National Bankshares

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s previous close.

MFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.75.

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$41.41 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$34.03 and a one year high of C$46.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.71. The stock has a market cap of C$72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, Director Ka Ming (Kenneth) Dai sold 1,073 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total value of C$46,091.79. Also, Director Brooks Tingle sold 5,545 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.22, for a total transaction of C$245,196.57. Insiders sold 62,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,604 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife provides life insurance and wealth management products and services to individuals and group customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. Manulife is one of Canada’s Big Three Life Insurance companies (the other two are Sun Life and Great West Life). As of Dec. 31, 2021, Manulife reported assets under management or administration of about CAD $1.4 trillion.

