Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Invests $220,000 in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $187.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. M&T Bank Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.12.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. This trade represents a 22.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $485,579.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,731.89. The trade was a 20.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,438 shares of company stock worth $1,967,346. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MTB. TD Cowen began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.88.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Featured Articles

