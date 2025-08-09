Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,545,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,962,000 after acquiring an additional 117,322 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.1% in the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,340,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,093,000 after acquiring an additional 133,808 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $966,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 17.1% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 44,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 87,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.92. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CP. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

