Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $808,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 350.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,675,978 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $103.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.83. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRU. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.75.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

