Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 67,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,739,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 24,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $445.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $448.79. The company has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

