Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 814.82 ($10.96) and traded as high as GBX 926.63 ($12.46). Manchester & London shares last traded at GBX 920 ($12.37), with a volume of 68,866 shares changing hands.

Manchester & London Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 814.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 715.81. The firm has a market cap of £366.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Manchester & London alerts:

About Manchester & London

(Get Free Report)

Manchester & London Investment Trust is managed by M & L Capital Management Limited, an Alternative Investment Fund Management Firm specialising in Intellectual Property rich, fast growth, Global Equities.

Our central investment thesis is that we believe in the increasing economic power of the Machine in the two century long battle for supremacy between Man & Machine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.