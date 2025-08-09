Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 814.82 ($10.96) and traded as high as GBX 926.63 ($12.46). Manchester & London shares last traded at GBX 920 ($12.37), with a volume of 68,866 shares changing hands.
Manchester & London Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 814.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 715.81. The firm has a market cap of £366.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42.
About Manchester & London
Our central investment thesis is that we believe in the increasing economic power of the Machine in the two century long battle for supremacy between Man & Machine.
