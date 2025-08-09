LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Argus cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.43. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $99.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 711.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 166.2% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 237,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,743,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 56.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

