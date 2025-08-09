LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises 1.2% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $28,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,052,000 after purchasing an additional 851,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,239,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,465,000 after purchasing an additional 657,443 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,744,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,994,000 after purchasing an additional 534,456 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,891,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,760,000 after purchasing an additional 287,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,726,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,478,000 after acquiring an additional 247,336 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Argus downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $49.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $99.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.43.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 711.69%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

