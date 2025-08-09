LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock Holdings Lessened by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,836,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,838,000 after buying an additional 1,733,329 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,654,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,791,000 after purchasing an additional 403,301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,201,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,116,000 after purchasing an additional 633,054 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,922,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 248,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,904,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,588,000 after purchasing an additional 320,640 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LXP. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.25 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 4.34%. LXP Industrial Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.86%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

