Lcnb Corp Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $271.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.33.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.50.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

