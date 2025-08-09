Lcnb Corp Buys 47 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Lcnb Corp increased its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,331,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,868,000. Allianz SE raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 11,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,307,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,151.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,617,148. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,124.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,054.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $985.49. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,131.93. The company has a market capitalization of $174.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

