Lcnb Corp Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lcnb Corp increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 58.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 99.3% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $131.64 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.71 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $147.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.41 and its 200 day moving average is $124.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.