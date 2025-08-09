Lcnb Corp Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $214,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.8% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $256.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.59%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

