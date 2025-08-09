LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $125.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.47. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $127.85.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

