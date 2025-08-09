LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $186.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.66 and a 200 day moving average of $172.52. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The firm has a market cap of $106.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.92.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,600. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total value of $26,883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,101,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,667,570.10. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,913 shares of company stock worth $40,671,107. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

