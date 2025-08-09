LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,807 Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 481,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,660,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Southern by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.29.

Southern Stock Down 0.6%

Southern stock opened at $94.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.80. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $96.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.