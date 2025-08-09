Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives $131.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.50.

LNTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lantheus

Lantheus Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 4.29. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $118.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.14.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $378.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.69 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,002,650.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 318,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,879.50. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth about $26,189,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Lantheus by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth about $20,022,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth about $7,238,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Lantheus by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 323,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,976,000 after acquiring an additional 87,412 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantheus

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.