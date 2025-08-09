Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 52,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,082,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $557,352.30. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. This trade represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $179.98 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $252.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. HSBC lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.62.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

