Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,728 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $749.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $769.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $789.00 price objective (up from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. CLSA started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.27.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total transaction of $255,887.19. Following the sale, the director owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,890,685.82. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares in the company, valued at $14,704.10. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

