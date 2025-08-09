Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 519.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $424.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.79.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $581.29 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $594.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.88. The company has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $1,770,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,041.79. This trade represents a 65.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock worth $8,306,857 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.