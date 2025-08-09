Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 3,225 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

CGW opened at $63.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.42. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

