Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.426 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.