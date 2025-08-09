Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TSM shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $241.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $248.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

