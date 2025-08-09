Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $32.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $32,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $198.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.24 and a 200 day moving average of $191.02. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

