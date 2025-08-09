Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 308 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,779 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,055,000 after purchasing an additional 571,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,031,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,861,000 after purchasing an additional 187,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,532,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,553,000 after purchasing an additional 344,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $186.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $441.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $187.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.64 and its 200-day moving average is $115.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $45,371,734.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,973,088.62. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $4,484,317.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 367,691 shares in the company, valued at $46,472,465.49. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,515,632 shares of company stock worth $196,472,623 in the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

