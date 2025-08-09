Koa Wealth Management LLC Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Koa Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Koa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,352,355. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.1%
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.10.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/04 – 08/08
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.