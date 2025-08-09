Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KVYO has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Klaviyo from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.65.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of KVYO opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72. Klaviyo has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,000,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $133,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 9,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $347,280.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 404,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,105,328.40. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,094,418 shares of company stock worth $268,580,202 in the last ninety days. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Klaviyo in the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Further Reading

