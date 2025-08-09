Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $29.50. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kinross Gold traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 22996994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 237,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 120,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 43,595 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,230,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,587,000 after purchasing an additional 975,147 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 365.8% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,876,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 155,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 9.68%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

