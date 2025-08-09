Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA) Insider John F. Paolini Sells 29,325 Shares

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) insider John F. Paolini sold 29,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $954,528.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,467.65. The trade was a 33.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance
Shares of KNSA opened at $32.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.95 and a beta of 0.14. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $33.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $156.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.21 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on KNSA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
