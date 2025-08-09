KeyCorp Cuts LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Price Target to $12.00

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of LifeMD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of LifeMD from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Get LifeMD alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LFMD

LifeMD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.40 million, a PE ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LifeMD will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stefan Galluppi sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,052,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,958.62. This represents a 51.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Harold Yecies sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,225. This represents a 48.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,550. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in LifeMD by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in LifeMD by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 323,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in LifeMD by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.